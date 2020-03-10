PSG-Dortmund to play behind closed doors

The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played without fans because of the spread of the coronavirus, Paris police say.

The match will be played on Wednesday at Parc des Princes.

Dortmund leads 2-1 from the first leg.

PSG said it took note of the decision and said the club remains "fully mobilised to organise the match in the best possible conditions".

Two of the four Champions League matches scheduled for this week will be played without fans.

Spanish authorities recommended restrictions on games involving teams from areas in Italy with high numbers of virus cases and said the Valencia-Atalanta match will take place in an empty stadium.

German health minister Jens Spahn has recommended that organisers should consider postponing events set to attract more than 1000 people but city government spokesman Matthias Hasberg said Leipzig's match against Tottenham on Tuesday would go ahead with fans.

Liverpool's match against Atletico Madrid is also expected to be played with fans in attendance.

Empty stadiums are not new in the Champions League but they are typically a UEFA punishment for fan disorder or racism.

Wednesday's game will be the first match with no fans at the Parc des Princes in 10 years.

The last time it happened, in March 2010, the decision was taken following crowd trouble during a match between PSG and French rival Marseille.

In Italy, the country's soccer federation will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to suspend matches around the country because of the virus outbreak.