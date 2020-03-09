Coronavirus not affecting Matildas’ focus

Australia's Olympic qualifying match against Vietnam will be played behind closed doors, as part of coronavirus precautions, but it's otherwise been business as usual for the Matildas.

Australia, after winning the first playoff leg 5-0 in front of 14,014 fans in Newcastle but will aim to secure their Tokyo 2020 berth on Wednesday in an almost-empty Cam Pha Stadium.

Goalkeeper Lydia Williams said beyond general safety precautions, the Matildas' training and preparation had been relatively undisturbed.

"I don't think it really matters logistically, the things surrounding this next game in Vietnam," Williams said on Monday.

"We're going to go out whether there would be a crowd or not, so I think everyone's looking forward to it and it's just business as normal."

The Matildas have been in the habit of basic safety precautions since February's first round of qualifiers had been moved from China to Sydney.

"Everyone has their own hand sanitiser - so just making sure you wash your hands and then hand sanitise them a number of times a day, obviously before and after meals and then whenever you think you need it," Williams said.

"We had to just wipe down some surfaces. Obviously, we travel with a chef that makes sure all the food safety regulations (are) all good; we have our doctor.

"I mean, we've been taking precautions basically since Sydney for the first round of Olympic qualifiers when we heard about the coronavirus - so we've been aware of it since then, so really this isn't much different than what we were doing whilst in Sydney."

Williams will not be returning to America's NWSL after her W-League season ends this month, instead eyeing a move to Europe.

Williams, released recently by OL Reign (formerly Reign FC), has previously played in Sweden.

"My agent's obviously in contact with a few options for me," she said.

"Obviously, I'm not going to be going back to the States so, really, that leaves Europe as the next valid (option), I guess.

"So definitely there's some moves for me there. I think it's been six years that I've been in the US - so quite a long time going back and forth between W-league and there, so I feel like Europe is the next place to go as a player.

"(Options-wise) there's a few countries - I can't give anything away yet. But not Scandinavia - I think that's the one thing I can say."