AAP Soccer

Poor Real Madrid fall to Betis in La Liga

By AAP Newswire

Real Betis's Sidnei - AAP

1 of 1

One week after beating Barcelona, Real Madrid have given up the lead of Spain's La Liga to their fiercest rivals after what coach Zinedine Zidane labelled their worst performance of the season.

Los Blancos were thoroughly outplayed by Real Betis in a 2-1 loss in Seville to be two points behind Barcelona with 11 rounds left.

Neither of the league's powerhouses are proving to be dominant this campaign. Madrid and Barcelona fans are becoming accustomed to seeing their teams drop points or squeak out wins against modest rivals.

While Barca needed a video review to get a penalty in a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, a day later Madrid were simply out-hustled by a Betis side that hadn't won in its previous six league games.

"We committed too many errors, erred on too many passes ... we were lacking in everything," Zidane said.

"You can call this our worst game of the season.

"We lacked energy, possession, aggressiveness.

"We did not deserve to win."

Led by France forward Nabil Fekir, Betis bossed Madrid for long stretches of the game.

Sidnei struck for the hosts on 40 minutes when he pounced on a loose ball on the right side of the box and surprised Thibaut Courtois with a powerful rising strike just inside the near post.

Seconds before halftime Sidnei helped Madrid to equalise when he kicked Marcelo while disputing a ball in the area.

That sent Karim Benzema to the spot where he netted his first goal in more than a month.

Substitute Ferland Mendy had Madrid's best chance from open play when he struck the crossbar in the 70th.

Betis kept pressing and Andres Guardado stole a pass by Benzema that forced Sergio Ramos out of position.

That left Cristian Tello a clear path to receive a ball from Andres Guardado and he beat Courtois for the 82nd-minute winner.

"This is a breath of fresh air," Betis coach Joan "Rubi" Ferrer said.

The win lifted Betis to 12th.

Second-last Leganes got their first away league victory of the season as Oscar Rodriguez scored two goals to lead a 2-1 comeback result at eighth-placed Villarreal.

Rock bottom Espanyol are six points from safety after their 1-0 loss at mid-table Osasuna.

Athletic Bilbao eases past Valladolid 4-1 while Granada and Levante drew 1-1.

Latest articles

News

Knight St closed due to burst water main

Goulburn Valley Water are responding to a burst water main on the corner of Knight and Corio Sts. A substantial amount of water is covering areas of Orr, Knight , McKinney and Corio Sts. Police were called to the area just after 9am and have blocked...

Shepparton News
Education

Fire safety day at the Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre

Little fellows at the Community Kids Shepparton Early Education Centre had a fire safety day on Friday, learning from Shepparton firefighters. But the highlight of the day for many kids was heading on over to their bright red fire truck to spray the...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Katamatite dairy farmers fight for son with life-threatening condition

The last thing Lyndl and Nick Oosthuizen wanted to do when they arrived in Australia five years ago was put their hands out for help. The dairy farmers fled their native South Africa after one robbery, murder and rape too many to give themselves and...

Sophie Baldwin

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Aussie high five has Olympics in sight

A five-goal winning margin has Australia closing on a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, although the Matildas were left to rue numerous missed chances.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup after defeating Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Dortmund go second in German Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have edged Borussia Moenchengladbach to go second as Leipzig dropped points and a spot in the German Bundesliga.

AAP Newswire