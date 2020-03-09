Man United earn derby win, Chelsea stroll

Manchester United claimed a 2-0 victory over Manchester City to earn a first English Premier League double over their local rivals for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

United's French forward Anthony Martial broke the deadlock on 30 minutes when he turned in Bruno Fernandes' chipped ball, which slipped through City goalkeeper Ederson's hands at the near post.

Ederson made another mistake in the sixth minute of added time as the Brazilian's kick fell to Scott McTominay, who fired into an open net from distance with the keeper stranded off his line.

City manager Pep Guardiola, asked about Ederson's mistakes, responded: "He's an exceptional goalkeeper.

"I'm not here to judge my players. He will recover and he is a special talent."

The win lifts United to fifth, three points behind Chelsea in the last Champions League spot. City stay 25 points behind leaders Liverpool in second.

Earlier, Chelsea closed the gap between third and fourth with a commanding 4-0 win against Everton as former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti made a return to Stamford Bridge.

The hosts, now managed by Frank Lampard, were 2-0 up before half-time after Mason Mount struck the first goal on 14 minutes and Spanish forward Pedro slotted in a second seven minutes later.

Everton coach Ancelotti, who managed Chelsea between 2009 and 2011, saw his old club dominate the second half as goals from Willian and Olivier Giroud completed the rout.

"It showed the team character and confidence," Giroud said of the win. "It was good to get a goal."

Fourth-placed Chelsea are now two points away from Leicester City in third with 48 points, while Everton are 11 points adrift in 12th on 37 points.