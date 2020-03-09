AAP Soccer

Bayern see off Augsburg to stretch lead

By AAP Newswire

Bayern's Leon Goretzka. - AAP

1 of 1

Bayern Munich moved four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday with a laboured 2-0 home win over local rivals Augsburg.

Thomas Mueller struck the opening goal in the 53rd minute and Leon Goretzka added an injury-time second after Bayern initially struggled to create chances against the organised Augsburg defence.

Champions Bayern are pursued by Borussia Dortmund, who are second after winning 2-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Augsburg stay 14th as Mainz, who could have skipped them with a win, conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Fortuna Dusseldorf in the weekend's final game.

