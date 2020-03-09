AAP Soccer

Round 22 A-League snapshot

By AAP Newswire

Scott McDonald of the Roar (l). - AAP

1 of 1

A LOOK AT ROUND 22 OF THE A-LEAGUE:

THEY SAID IT: "I thought he was bang average tonight." - Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler offers a frank assessment of referee Chris Beath.

MAN OF THE ROUND: Scott McDonald. The Brisbane Roar striker scored two first-half goals and gave his team plenty of spark in the 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

BEAT THAT: Marco Rojas' opener for Melbourne Victory was a spectacular goal. The New Zealand international danced past the Sydney defence then skipped around Alex Wilkinson before chipping the ball over Andrew Redmayne and into the roof of the net.

STAT ATTACK: 21 - The amount of goals Besart Berisha has now scored against Adelaide United following his double in Western United's 5-1 win. He has also scored 20 goals against Central Coast. It's the top two scores for any player against a rival A-League club.

TALKING POINT: Are Glory fading from title contention? Perth looked to be Sydney's main challenger after stringing together six straight wins recently. But they have posted just one win from their past six matches to drop to fourth, and their first half against Melbourne City on Sunday when they conceded three goals was simply terrible.

UNDER PRESSURE: Adelaide United coach Gertjan Verbeek is majorly under the pump following his team's latest loss - a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Western United. They have conceded 12 goals in their three-game losing run, and now find themselves in seventh spot.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Perth Glory will be aiming to regain their mojo when they take on ladder leaders Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday. Brisbane Roar will start as hot favourites when they host the Mariners on Friday night, while Wellington Phoenix will be aiming to put another dagger into Melbourne Victory's disastrous season.

Latest articles

News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News
News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton man’s struggle on Newstart

As pressure mounts on the Federal Government to increase unemployment benefits, we take a look at the daily financial challenges faced by Shepparton people living on Newstart. Where does the money go, is it enough to help them search for work, and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Aussie high five has Olympics in sight

A five-goal winning margin has Australia closing on a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, although the Matildas were left to rue numerous missed chances.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup after defeating Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Dortmund go second in German Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have edged Borussia Moenchengladbach to go second as Leipzig dropped points and a spot in the German Bundesliga.

AAP Newswire