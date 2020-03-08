Glory still a ‘very good team’: Popovic

Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic has a message for the doubters: Don't forget how good we are.

Glory's dramatic 3-2 loss to Melbourne City in Perth on Sunday saw them drop to fourth spot on the A-League ladder.

It means they are now six points adrift of second-placed City, and three behind third-placed Wellington.

Glory were one of the hottest teams in the competition after stringing together six straight wins in December and January, but have since won just once in their past six outings.

Perth were patchy and error-riddled early against Melbourne City, trailing 3-0 after 34 minutes in front of their home fans, some of whom booed the team off at the break.

But last season's Premiers Plate winners were irresistible in the second half, launching wave after wave of attacks to peg two goals back.

Another two efforts hit the post, while a number of other chances went begging.

Glory face a tough task to end their mini slump next Saturday when they travel to Sydney to take on the league-leading Sky Blues. A loss could result in Brisbane Roar leapfrogging Glory into fourth spot.

Popovic was eager to remind the doubters about his team's credentials in the wake of Sunday's loss.

"I think not much is expected (of us) in general," Popovic said.

"The crowd at half-time didn't really expect the players to come back in the second half, so that's a bit disappointing.

"But they need to remember this is a very good team that's been on a very good run.

"We're in there fighting for second ... and last year we won something. There's a good group of players in our dressing room."

Sydney's 4-1 thrashing of Melbourne Victory leaves them 10 points clear with two games in hand over their nearest rival with just seven rounds remaining.

City are in second spot, with Wellington just three points behind and with a game in hand over the Victorians.

Wellington's 3-1 win over Central Coast on Sunday was their third straight triumph, and they will be aiming to keep that run going when they take on the struggling Victory on Sunday.

The heat is on Adelaide United coach Gertjan Verbeek after his team slumped to its third straight loss - a humiliating 5-1 defeat at home to Western United.

Adelaide are now in seventh spot, with Western United in sixth.