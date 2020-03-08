Dortmund go second in German Bundesliga

Achraf Hakimi has scored the winning goal as Borussia Dortmund beat fellow Bundesliga title challengers Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday to overtake Leipzig for second place.

Erling Haaland didn't score for Dortmund but he had an unorthodox hand in both goals.

First the young Norwegian intercepted a pass in the Gladbach midfield and set up Thorgan Hazard to score with a fine curled shot.

After Lars Stindl had levelled for Gladbach, Haaland took a spectacular tumble in an aerial challenge.

With Gladbach's defence seemingly expecting the game to be stopped, Hakimi took full advantage to storm down the right flank and score the winning goal.

"When I look at today, it was a fight," Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said, highlighting how Dortmund have tightened up a previously leaky defence during their five-game winning run.

"We've got the right balance now between artists and workers."

Dortmund are one point behind leaders Bayern Munich, who play Augsburg on Sunday.

Leipzig could have gone level on points with Bayern but drew 0-0 with Wolfsburg and are now third.

Wolfsburg have one of the league's best defensive records and looked more than comfortable holding Leipzig at bay as Yussuf Poulsen and Emil Forsberg missed scoring chances.

Leipzig have drawn four of their past six league games.

"We just wanted more," Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer said. "We found it hard to find the final pass."

Nineteen-year-old Brazilian Paulinho starred in his first league start of 2020 as Leverkusen moved up to fourth with a 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, overtaking Gladbach.

Paulinho scored two goals, including one after a superb dribble from midfield, and set up Karim Bellarabi for another after creating space in Frankfurt's box.

Sixth-place Schalke made it six games without a win in all competitions, drawing 1-1 with Hoffenheim after Weston McKennie's solo goal was cancelled out by Christoph Baumgartner's close-range finish from a corner.

Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen drew 2-2 in a relegation scrap while Freiburg climbed to eighth after beating Union Berlin 3-1.