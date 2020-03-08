Liverpool earn English record in home win

Liverpool have returned to winning ways at Anfield after coming from behind to claim a record-breaking 2-1 victory against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth grabbed an early lead through Callum Wilson's ninth-minute tap in but the English Premier League leaders turned Saturday's game around before halftime with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The visitors would have equalised if James Milner had not cleared Ryan Fraser's lob in the second half, but Liverpool held on to break their own English record of consecutive home wins with 22 - one better than Bill Shankly's Liverpool side in 1972.

"(The home record) is nice, it is special, but not normal," Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said.

"The game today is a good example. We had to fight hard, we are not geniuses, but we can really fight!"

Klopp's side are now just three wins away from securing their first English title in 30 years as they sit 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City with 82 points.

Bournemouth still have relegation fears to fight in 18th place with 27 points, tied with Watford and West Ham United.

Liverpool arrived at their home stadium after enduring back-to-back defeats on the road against Watford and Chelsea in the FA Cup but still have not lost a home game since April 2017. That astonishing record was under threat when Bournemouth scored first.

There was some controversy over Bournemouth's opening goal as Wilson appeared to push Liverpool defender Joe Gomez before running through and converting Jefferson Lerma's low cross. It was reviewed by the VAR but the goal stood.

But Salah marked his 100th Liverpool appearance with his 20th goal of the season with the equaliser on 25 minutes.

Mane dispossessed defender Jack Simpson and slipped a pass to the Egyptian winger and Salah swept the ball into the bottom right corner to bring the scoreboard level.

Bournemouth gave away the ball again and were soon behind eight minutes later.

Virgil van Dijk collected the ball and clipped a pass to Mane, who sprinted through and confidently finished Liverpool's second to put the European champions in a commanding position at the break.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth almost equalised on the hour mark when Adrian over-committed off his line and Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser lobbed a shot that was heading towards the net but Milner made a brilliant acrobatic clearance before it could reach the goal line.

They punished us twice today, but I can't fault the lads," said Howe.

"We've made a mistake, but they still had to punish us. That's the quality they possess. They were ruthless."