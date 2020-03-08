AAP Soccer

Kubo scores as Mallorca win away in Spain

By AAP Newswire

Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo (2-R) - AAP

1 of 1

Mallorca's 18-year-old Japan international Takefusa Kubo has scored his third goal of the season as they beat Eibar 2-1 in Spain's La Liga.

Sunday's victory was Mallorca's first away win of the season and keeps alive their hopes of staying up.

Dani Rodriguez scored the first direct from a free-kick on 42 minutes. And as Eibar pushed for the equaliser in the second half Kubo scored from the edge of the area with 12 minutes left.

Eibar pulled a goal back two minutes into injury time thanks to a Pedro Bigas header but there was no time to level.

The result is not enough to move Mallorca out of the bottom three but they are now level on points with Celta Vigo who are fourth last.

Celta visit Getafe later Saturday, after Atletico Madrid have hosted Sevilla, and Real Sociedad have faced Barcelona.

