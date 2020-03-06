AAP Soccer

Aussie high five has Olympics in sight

By AAP Newswire

Australia have all but assured themselves of qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games after overwhelming Vietnam in the first leg of their final-round play-off on Friday.

First-half goals from Sam Kerr, Chloe Logarzo and Emily van Egmond virtually put the contest to bed in front a 14,014 crowd in Newcastle.

Second-half strikes from Clare Polkinghorne and a late Kerr penalty blew out the scoreline making the return in Vietnam on Wednesday all but a dead rubber.

"We knew it would be a difficult game, it always is when you come up against an opponent who wants to sit back, defend deep and get bodies behind the ball," said Australia coach Ante Milicic.

"The match playing time was low due to injuries, and it is difficult not to get frustrated sometimes but in the end, I'm delighted with the result and the amount of clear-cut chances that we created."

While the home side dominated large tracts of the contest, the quantity of missed chances in front of goal proved to be a theme for the Matildas.

Notably Caitlin Foord twice hit the post and Van Egmond missed a couple of clear openings amid myriad spurned opportunities.

"I thought we controlled the game but we were not as a sharp as we would have liked to be in a few areas," said Kerr.

Vietnam, while porous at the back, created their fair share of goalscoring opportunites and Pham Thi Tuoi should have scored early on, while Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy hit the crossbar in the dying moments.

But although Australia could easily have hit double figures they can start thinking about Tokyo, although Milicic is taking nothing for granted.

"You never disrespect your opponent or what's at stake, and my experience in Asia in away legs is that you are never out of sight," said Milicic.

Vietnam showed some promise, notably on the counter-attack, and will likely start with a more attacking formation in the second leg.

"We predicted we would lose by many goals, but I'm happy that our players played with such spirit," said Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung.

"We will still play the same way for the second game and try and keep our focus."

After narrowly failing short of the medal round at Rio 2016, the Matildas are seeking a second successive Olympic Games qualification and fourth appearance overall dating back to Sydney 2000.

