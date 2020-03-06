AAP Soccer

Western, Reds set for A-L crunch match

By AAP Newswire

Western United face Adelaide United in A-League - AAP

1 of 1

With a maiden A-League finals campaign still a possibility, Western United will be going all out to leap back into the top six when they face Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Saturday.

The competition newcomers currently sit eighth but are just two points out of the top six - and three points off fifth-placed Adelaide.

"It's such a tight league - the finals race is going to be very tight," Western coach Mark Rudan told AAP.

"(With) the run of games that we've got, every game's tough. There are no easy games and so the bigger the challenge, the better for us.

"We're a team that wants a challenge and nothing has stopped us - we want to be competitive week in, week out. The players want to play finals football."

In January, Nathan Konstandopoulos broke Western United hearts with a late screamer to hand Adelaide a 4-3 win at Whitten Oval.

Rudan emphasised the need for better defensive shape but backed his team to expose the Reds going the other way.

"We're going to go there for the three points," he said.

"They've conceded seven goals in the last two games and we've made a strong mention of that through the week as well - we've found a lot of areas where we can expose them."

Reds counterpart Gertjan Verbeek acknowledged his team needed to maintain their concentration in defence after just one clean sheet in six games.

"I think we have (conceded) maybe 12-15 goals from situations where we're not switched on - free kicks, corners, throw-ins, we have the ball and we pass the ball to the feet of the opponent," Verbeek said.

"It's nothing to do with great attacking football from the opponent and then you lose games.

"So attacking football is for 90-95 per cent creativity and a little bit of discipline ... but defence is about 90-95 per cent of discipline and less creativity.

"And that discipline we have to work on and that discipline has to do with responsibility."

Adelaide's Ben Halloran (hamstring) has been named to return from injury, as have Stefan Mauk (quad) and Ryan Strain (hamstring).

STATS THAT MATTER

* Adelaide beat Western United 4-3 at Whitten Oval on the only previous occasion these teams met. This is the first time the Reds have hosted Western United in Adelaide.

* Adelaide have won their past six matches against Victorian opposition on the bounce at Coopers Stadium, conceding just two goals.

* Besart Berisha has scored eight goals in his past eight games against Adelaide United.

Stats provided by Opta

Latest articles

Other sport

Honours even after opening day at the WACA

Western Australia have battled to a first innings total of 277 against Queensland on day one of the Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA ground.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

Poonam Yadav created chaos when India toppled Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup opener, now the hosts will aim to turn the tables at the MCG in the final.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Bayern game at Hoffenheim ends in farce

Bayern Munich’s 6-0 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim has been overshadowed by an offensive banner that resulted in the teams play out time over the closing stages.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Top cycling teams taking virus break

Australian squad Mitchelton-Scott and cycling’s top team Ineos have pulled out of races as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup after defeating Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday.

AAP Newswire