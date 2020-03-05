AAP Soccer

Patience key to Matildas’ Olympic hopes

By AAP Newswire

Matildas - AAP

1 of 1

Matildas coach Ante Milicic is expecting patience to be the key to overcoming a resilient Vietnam in Friday's Olympic qualifier in Newcastle.

Australia take on the world No.32 in the first leg of the qualifying playoff at McDonald Jones Stadium knowing a big win would all seal their spot at the Tokyo Games.

Having overcome Taipei, Thailand and China in their qualifying group last month, Milicic isn't taking anything for granted against the Vietnamese.

"Every opponent's different and we know this'll be a difficult game for us," Milicic said.

"It'll be one where we need to remain patient at all times.

"We saw in the last game where they played South Korea, they went to a more back five.

"So we expect them to defend deep, have a lot of players behind the ball, look to quickly counter in transition.

"They've got a lot of speed on the flanks too, quite good technically, so we're expecting a difficult game."

Boosting Milicic's hopes of a comfortable win, he declared European-based stars Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Emily Gielnik and Chloe Logarzo will all be available for Friday's clash.

"Each day Sam, Caitlin, Emily and Chloe - the four girls that travelled from Europe - are feeling better and sleep patterns back to normal so we expect everyone to be fit and healthy for the game tomorrow night," he said.

History is overwhelmingly on the Matildas' side with Australia having won all seven previous matches against Vietnam, scoring 37 goals and conceding none.

The return leg of the tie will be played on March 11 in Quang Ninh.

Latest articles

National

Fatal driver was ‘double the speed limit’

A Sydney driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.

AAP Newswire
National

Man avoids adult jail for pedophile attack

A Victorian man who sought vigilante justice against a pedophile has been sentenced to nine months in youth detention.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Bayern game at Hoffenheim ends in farce

Bayern Munich’s 6-0 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim has been overshadowed by an offensive banner that resulted in the teams play out time over the closing stages.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup after defeating Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Goals bonanza as Atalanta and Roma win

Atalanta and Roma were the winners in Serie A with the only two games played on Sunday, after five others were postponed due to coronavirus, producing 16 goals.

AAP Newswire