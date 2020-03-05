AAP Soccer

FA to probe Dier’s confrontation with fan

By AAP Newswire

Eric Dier's altercation with a supporter following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich is being investigated by the Football Association.

The England midfielder's confrontation with an individual in the West Stand at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on means the 26-year-old is likely to face disciplinary action.

Dier went into the crowd to confront a supporter who was arguing with the brother of team-mate Gedson Fernandes, who moments earlier had condemned Spurs to a fifth round exit by missing a penalty.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he understood why he did it, and hoped the club would not take disciplinary action against Dier.

It is understood Spurs will conduct a thorough review of the incident.

"I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do," Mourinho said.

"Because when somebody insults you, and your family is there, and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do."

The incident happened in the area behind the dugouts, which is a corporate section, and Mourinho has criticised it for not housing "real Tottenham fans".

"Of course some are Tottenham fans but I think a lot of corporate," he said.

"A lot (are there by) invitation, a lot of people with special status and probably it's the place of the stadium where I sometimes have doubts over if they are the real Tottenham fans because these (real fans) are the ones who support the boys until the last."

