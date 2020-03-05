Top cycling teams taking virus break

Cycling's top team Ineos has joined Australian squad Mitchelton-Scott in pulling out of races because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Their announcements come as Italy's government announced all sporting events in the country will take place without fans present for at least the next month.

Ineos' spell from racing is also because of the sudden death on Tuesday of their directeur sportif Nicolas Portal.

Mitchelton-Scott, Australia's only WorldTour squad, are one of three teams to withdraw from Saturday's Strade Bianche in Italy.

The Australian team also confirmed they have pulled out of seven other races - men's and women's - scheduled until March 22 as a precautionary measure in response to the virus outbreak.

They will sit out the Milan-San Remo classic, the main race at the start of the European cycling season.

Ineos will also not race at Milan-San Remo, one of seven events they will miss until the Spanish Volta a Catalunya starts on March 23.

Mitchelton-Scott and Ineos competed at the abandoned UAE Tour last week in which eight people with links to the cycling race have tested positive to the virus.

The Italian government issued a new decree, with measures it hopes will help contain the spread of the virus, with sport going behind closed doors until at least April 3.

A total of 107 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Italy and there have been more than 3,000 cases.

The Italian soccer federation confirmed in a statement that all Serie A and Italian Cup matches would be played without fans for the duration of the decree.

Premier Giuseppe Conte posted a five-minute video on his Facebook page, reassuring people and saying that the decree was a way of assuring "responsible behaviour."

He said banning crowds at sporting events would help "prevent further opportunities of infection."

Key soccer games during the period include Juventus' Champions League game against Lyon and Europa League matches involving Inter Milan and Roma.

The decree also calls into question Italy's Six Nations rugby match against England in Rome on March 14.

In tennis, Italy are set to play South Korea in a Davis Cup qualifier this weekend in Cagliari, Sardinia.

In the United States, Augusta National Golf Club said The Masters will proceed as scheduled next month and precautions will be established to ensure the safety of everyone at the year's first golf major.

People from all over the world attend the tournament from April 9-12, and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said after consulting with relevant health experts the show will go on.

Meanwhile, all soccer matches in Morocco will be played without fans from Thursday, the Moroccan football association (FRMF) said on Wednesday after the north African country reported a first coronavirus case.