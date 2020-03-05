AAP Soccer

FA Cup win can fuel Norwich EPL bid: Krul

By AAP Newswire

Tim Krul - AAP

1 of 1

Norwich City hero Tim Krul says Wednesday's FA Cup penalty shootout win at Tottenham Hotspur could spark a late bid to preserve the club's Premier League status.

Dutchman Krul saved two spot-kicks in the shootout, the second from Gedson Fernandes to send Norwich into the quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years.

The dramatic win followed the Canaries' 1-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend that fuelled belief they can claw their way out of the bottom three.

Norwich remain bottom, six points below the safety zone, but their attractive style and goal threat offers them hope.

"Incredible. Maybe this is the turning-point, we believe we can stay up," said Krul, who sent 9,000 Norwich fans wild with his penalty saves.

Krul used his full range of antics, wasting time and thumping his gloves together as Tottenham's players prepared to take their kicks and it worked a treat.

First he saved from young striker Troy Parrott, then easily kept out Fernandes's weak attempt.

"Everyone says I am good at penalties so I knew I'd better start saving some," he said.

"Me and my coach do our homework, I had them on my bottle, it all happens in a shootout. What a place to do it as well and for 9,000 fans to be here on a Wednesday night."

Latest articles

National

Fatal driver was ‘double the speed limit’

A Sydney driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.

AAP Newswire
National

Man avoids adult jail for pedophile attack

A Victorian man who sought vigilante justice against a pedophile has been sentenced to nine months in youth detention.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Bayern game at Hoffenheim ends in farce

Bayern Munich’s 6-0 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim has been overshadowed by an offensive banner that resulted in the teams play out time over the closing stages.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup after defeating Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Goals bonanza as Atalanta and Roma win

Atalanta and Roma were the winners in Serie A with the only two games played on Sunday, after five others were postponed due to coronavirus, producing 16 goals.

AAP Newswire