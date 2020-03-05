AAP Soccer

Rogic spares Celtic blushes at Livingston

By AAP Newswire

Tom Rogic - AAP

1 of 1

Socceroo Tom Rogic scored a dramatic stoppage-time goal to earn Celtic a point from their 2-2 draw at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Rogic came off the bench to slam in the equaliser to take Celtic 13 points clear of Rangers, who lost 1-0 at home to Hamilton.

Hoops midfielder Callum McGregor thundered in the opener from the edge of the box in the 16th minute before Livi captain Jon Guthrie levelled eight minutes later after a Fraser Forster fumble.

Midfielder Scott Robinson, who had scored in the Lions' 2-0 win over the Hoops in October, scored less than a minute after the break to give the hosts a lead.

It was backs-to-the-wall defending thereafter until Rogic converted an Edouard cut-back to reward Celtic for their never-say-die spirit.

The goal dampened the enthusiasm of the home supporters and underlined just how determined the Hoops are to land a ninth title in a row this season.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon manager was proud of his team's resilience.

"Against a difficult opponent on a difficult pitch, we were absolutely outstanding.

"I had total belief that we would get the equaliser.

"Tom came up with the goods but the team were fantastic, their mindset, intensity and will to win was there in evidence."

Steven Gerrard's Rangers suffered another setback as David Moyo's second-half winner snatched a famous Ibrox victory for bottom club Hamilton

Already reeling from Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts, the home side slipped up for the fifth time in as many weeks.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, battled back from two goals down to claim an entertaining 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock while St Mirren fought out a dour goalless draw against St Johnston.

At Fir Park, Allan Campbell scored twice for hosts Motherwell who came from behind to thrash Ross County 4-1 and earn their first win in nine matches.

