Sociedad stroll into Spanish Cup final

Real Sociedad have defeated second-division club Mirandes 1-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time in more than three decades.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted a first-half penalty for the game's only goal on Wednesday night to give Sociedad a 3-1 aggregate win.

Oyarzabal scored Sociedad's winner in the 41st minute after a handball by Mirandes midfielder Mickael Malsa after a cross into the area.

Sociedad, playing some of the most attractive soccer in Spain, will face Granada or Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao, who play their second leg on Thursday.

Athletic won the first leg 1-0 in Bilbao.

Sociedad will be playing in the final for the first time since 1988, a year after they won their second title. The first came in 1909.

The loss ended a surprising run for Mirandes, a small club based in Miranda de Ebro, a city of about 35,000 people in northern Spain.

They had eliminated first-division clubs Villarreal, Sevilla and Celta Vigo on their way to the semi-finals.

Mirandes also made a memorable Copa run in 2011-12 before falling to Athletic in the last four.

Mirandes were trying to become the first second-division club to reach the final since Real Madrid's "B" team in 1980.

Sociedad eliminated Madrid in the quarter-finals with a 4-3 away win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Sociedad's Basque rival Athletic Bilbao, the competition's second-most successful club behind Barcelona, eliminated the Catalan club in the last eight.

If the Basque clubs meet in the April 18 final in Seville, it would be the first time they play for the Copa title since 1910.

Granada are trying to reach its first Copa final since 1959, when they lost to Barcelona.

