Krul exit for Spurs in FA Cup, City win

Goalkeeper Tim Krul was the hero as Norwich joined Manchester City and Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Dutch gloveman made two fine saves in a penalty shootout to deny Spurs, after the teams ended 1-1 after extra time.

Jan Vertongen opened the scoring in the 13th minute, but a goalkeeping error by Michel Vorm gifted the Canaries an equaliser.

Krul was brilliant in the shootout, saving the last two kicks from Troy Parrott and Jedson Fernandes to break the hearts of the home team's fans.

City could have turned the win into a rout if not for Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, who made some excellent reaction saves but also a costly error to let Sergio Aguero score the opening goal in the 53rd minute.

The Argentine forward's low shot bounced off Wildsmith's palm and looped up before dipping in under the crossbar.

It was Wildsmith's first game of the season in any competition, but he stopped other good shots from the likes of Aguero and Bernardo Silva, while Nicolas Otamendi hit the crossbar with a header.

It was City's fifth straight win, with the last four coming in four different competitions, including the League Cup final victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Wednesday had just 20 per cent possession and didn't record a single shot on target.

Veteran forward Steven Fletcher could have sent the game to extra time but couldn't quite stretch far enough to knock in Alex Hunt's cross in the 81st minute.

Leicester were held at bay by Birmingham for most of the game until Ricardo Pereira headed the only goal of the game in the 82nd.

That ended a five-game winless run for Leicester, who have slid seven points behind City in the Premier League after a poor run since beating Brentford on January 25 in their last FA Cup game.

City were drawn away at Newcastle in the quarter-finals while Sheffield United host Arsenal.

Chelsea will make the trip to Leicester with Norwich meeting the winner of Manchester United and Derby who play on Thursday.