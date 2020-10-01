AAP Rugby

‘I am not a racist’: Knights’ Barnett

By AAP Newswire

Mitch barnett - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle backrower Mitch Barnett has passionately denied claims he directed a racial slur towards Indigenous NRL player Tyrone Peachey, saying: "I am not a racist."

Barnett was accused of calling the Gold Coast utility a 'black c***' in Sunday's victory over the Knights, but an NRL investigation found no evidence to reach a conclusion.

After an NRL-facilitated conciliation meeting between the pair on Wednesday night, neither player would concede their truth.

And while he applauded Peachey's bravery for calling out what he believed to be racism, in a statement on Thursday afternoon Barnett denied racially vilifying him.

"Racism has no place in society, and no place in the game," Barnett said.

"I am many things. A son, a husband, a teammate.

"I am not a racist and I did not racially abuse Tyrone Peachey.

"I cannot be clearer on this."

Barnett's statement was not a requirement of the conciliation process, but the 26-year-old wanted to clear his name.

In the days since the incident Peachey has publicly condemned the remarks, saying he is sure of what he heard Barnett say and is disappointed in the outcome of the NRL investigation.

However, in his statement Barnett labelled it a misunderstanding and admitted he swore at Peachey but did not use a racist slur.

He said he was shocked and heartbroken to be accused of racism.

"While I am shattered to be accused of such an act, one positive to come from all of this is it has generated a conversation around racism," Barnett said.

"It is a conversation that needs to continue and extends beyond rugby league.

"Players should call out discrimination and I support Tyrone in speaking out.

"I hope Tyrone continues to receive support from the game and his club.

"However, that does not change the fact I did not say what I was accused of saying.

"While in this case, there was a misunderstanding, I hope this situation has made everyone more conscious of the evils of racism."

Barnett is set to play in the Knights' elimination final against South Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

Latest articles

Sport

Bendigo Country Week called off

COVID-19 has hit the top of off-stump, leaving Goulburn Murray Cricket (GMC) without any senior representative action for the 2020-21 season. On Tuesday, Bendigo District Cricket Association (BDCA) confirmed its Country Week, scheduled for January...

Brayden May
Sport

Moama to remain in Goulburn Murray Cricket

MOAMA Cricket Club is set to remain in familiar surrounds this season. The club has confirmed it will compete in Goulburn Murray Cricket (GMC) competitions after restrictions were eased along the NSW-Victoria border. A temporary switch to the Murray...

Brayden May
Sport

Elle ready to attack Super Netball finals campaign

A little over a year ago, Elle McDonald was leading Seymour to a Goulburn Valley League A-grade premiership flag. Fast forward 12-months, and McDonald, along with her Melbourne Vixens teammates are on the brink of a Super Netball finals series...

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Souths show they can beat NRL’s best

South Sydney spent the half of the year unable to beat a top-eight NRL team. But their Sydney Roosters demolition shows they’ll now fear no-one in the finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Walters says Bellamy could help Broncos

Kevin Walters has quit as Queensland State of Origin coach after signing a two-year NRL deal to take charge of Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels name Brown for Storm final showdown

Parramatta have named Dylan Brown for their NRL qualifying final against Melbourne, who are also back to full-strength for the Suncorp Stadium clash.

AAP Newswire