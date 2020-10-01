Storm’s Lee can’t wait to tackle Eels

Brenko Lee's rugby league career has taken him up and down the east coast of Australia, but his next stop is an NRL qualifying final.

Still just 24, Lee played with Canberra, Canterbury and Gold Coast before landing in Melbourne this season and is now eyeing his first NRL final, with the Storm up against Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

Brenko will partner Justin Olam in the centres, lining up against experienced Eels duo Michael Jennings and Waqa Blake.

"I'm pinching myself because I didn't think I was going to be in this situation at all," Lee said.

"I'm still feeling that I've got to work hard to deserve my spot but that's something that I haven't taken lightly - training hard.

"I'm just grateful and happy to be here."

Weighing over 100kg, Lee has always been a big body with plenty of promise, but has thrived under the direct messaging from Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy, who has a knack for getting the most out of players other clubs discard.

"Everything here is really black and white," Lee said.

"You know what you're job is and you're expected to do it to the best of your ability.

"They've put confidence in me that I'm in the team for a reason."

Lee admitted to "breezing through" training at his former clubs - something he quickly realised wasn't tolerated at Stormland.

"You've got to prepare on Monday if you want to play a good game on the weekend - you can't breeze through the week and expect to play good - and I think I got caught up in that a lot at other teams.

"That preparation and routine is something I've tried to instill in my game."

Growing up in Logan, Lee always dreamed of playing for Queensland and got a taste in their under-20s team back in 2014.

He is in the mix for the November series, particularly with a lot of backline injuries in the Maroons.

"That's a dream but I'm not really worried about that, it's just about the Storm and that will look after itself," he said.

"If I am named in squad I will be over the moon."