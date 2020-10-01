AAP Rugby

Injured Trbojevic out of NSW Origin squad

By AAP Newswire

Tom Trbojevic

NSW gun Tom Trbojevic has ruled himself out of the State of Origin series after battling shoulder and hamstring injuries.

The Manly and Blues utility back has hardly played this NRL season and announced on Thursday he was pulling out of Brad Fittler's extended squad.

Trbojevic was one of five players named by Fittler and was scheduled to go into camp on October 19 ahead of the opening match of the interstate series in Adelaide on November 4.

"We appreciate the effort by Tom and the Manly Sea Eagles to try to get him ready for Origin," Fittler said in a statement.

"It must have been a difficult but selfless decision for Tom to put the team first ahead of his desire to play in the series next month."

Trbojevic's troublesome hamstring forced him out in round six and then he picked up a shoulder injury in round 19.

With James Tedesco assured of the NSW fullback jersey, Trbojevic, who has been a key member of their winning team over the past two years, was poised to slot in at wing or centre.

Fittler will add players to the extended squad every Sunday as more teams are eliminated from the NRL's finals series.

