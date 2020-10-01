Ennis back on right side of Viking clap

It was the enduring image of the 2016 finals that drove Canberra fans crazy: Cronulla's pot-stirrer Michael Ennis imitating the Viking clap at GIO Stadium.

But come Saturday night the one-time public enemy in Canberra will likely be bleeding green for the Raiders' finals rematch with the Sharks.

Ennis, now a consultant with the Raiders, made headlines when he clapped at the crowd Viking-style after the Sharks' 16-14 win in the capital.

It was the latest in a string of intense Canberra-Cronulla final clashes, following on from Paul Gallen and Ricky Stuart's feud in 2012.

That 2016 result though put Cronulla one win closer to their eventual drought-breaking premiership, while Canberra survived the next week but perished to Melbourne in the preliminary finals.

"There was a lot of hype around it, but it didn't actually bother us to be honest, Raiders captain Jarrod Croker said.

"We came out and won the next week against Penrith and got where we need to be.

"Mick is a champion, he is one of us now. So we forgive him now."

While it may not have bothered the players, it did upset coach Ricky Stuart who at the time labelled the Sharks hooker as "disrespectful".

Ennis has opted not to reflect publicly on the clap this week, but it is now viewed all in good fun in Canberra.

Stuart joked last year one of his first tasks on the coaching staff would be to learn the Viking Clap properly.

It also helps that Ennis has been influential with the Raiders.

While the restrictions of the COVID-19 bubble have limited his involvement this year, he worked closely with their halves and hooker Josh Hodgson in the run to last year's grand final.

"When Mick came down here, straight away he got up and spoke. He was very passionate," Croker said.

"You can tell he is the kind of bloke that whatever he puts his mind to, that is his passion and where his mind is.

"I'm sure his passion is with the Raiders at the moment.

"We've got a bubble and it would be nice to have him in here. But I'm sure he is bleeding green.

"He is one of us now and part of our family. And I'm sure he will be cheering us on for the weekend."