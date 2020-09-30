Ah Chee relishing new lease of AFL life

Callum Ah Chee has already played in nearly twice as many AFL wins with Brisbane this season than he did in four years at Gold Coast.

In Friday night's qualifying final against Richmond, he will surpass his previous best tally of 16 senior appearances in a single campaign.

So it's fair to say the skilful 22-year-old's move north has been a winner.

But Ah Chee, who battled quad and ankle injuries last year and waited almost 700 days between playing in his eighth and ninth AFL victories either side of the club switch, is desperate for more success.

"In the past I've had little injuries and niggles, so for me to be able to play consistent games has been really rewarding," Ah Chee said.

"To be part of a winning team and the way that the boys have conducted themselves through this tough period has been fantastic.

"I'm happy with how I'm going but I've still got a lot of work to do."

The versatile former No.8 draft pick has played a range of positions under Lions coach Chris Fagan this season, occupying slots at half-back, half-forward and the wing.

"The move was to find enjoyment in footy and play that instinctive brand, and I've really found that here at Brisbane," Ah Chee said.

"The coaches have been fantastic and they back me in every week, which has made it a lot easier for me to fill different roles.

"I've really enjoyed the year so far and I can't believe I'm playing finals with the Brissie Lions. It's very exciting."

Standing between Brisbane and direct passage to a preliminary final is the Richmond juggernaut that has a host of fleet-footed small forwards to thank for a significant portion of success again this year.

Ah Chee is set for a role in defence and will be tasked with helping keep the likes of Daniel Rioli, Jake Aarts, Jason Castagna and Shai Bolton quiet.

"Their style of footy is explosive and they get on the fly a fair bit," Ah Chee said.

"It's about playing defensive footy and then trying to get them the other way.

"It will be a massive challenge for us but it's one we're going to take on."