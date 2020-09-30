AAP Rugby

Ah Chee relishing new lease of AFL life

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane's Callum Ah Chee - AAP

1 of 1

Callum Ah Chee has already played in nearly twice as many AFL wins with Brisbane this season than he did in four years at Gold Coast.

In Friday night's qualifying final against Richmond, he will surpass his previous best tally of 16 senior appearances in a single campaign.

So it's fair to say the skilful 22-year-old's move north has been a winner.

But Ah Chee, who battled quad and ankle injuries last year and waited almost 700 days between playing in his eighth and ninth AFL victories either side of the club switch, is desperate for more success.

"In the past I've had little injuries and niggles, so for me to be able to play consistent games has been really rewarding," Ah Chee said.

"To be part of a winning team and the way that the boys have conducted themselves through this tough period has been fantastic.

"I'm happy with how I'm going but I've still got a lot of work to do."

The versatile former No.8 draft pick has played a range of positions under Lions coach Chris Fagan this season, occupying slots at half-back, half-forward and the wing.

"The move was to find enjoyment in footy and play that instinctive brand, and I've really found that here at Brisbane," Ah Chee said.

"The coaches have been fantastic and they back me in every week, which has made it a lot easier for me to fill different roles.

"I've really enjoyed the year so far and I can't believe I'm playing finals with the Brissie Lions. It's very exciting."

Standing between Brisbane and direct passage to a preliminary final is the Richmond juggernaut that has a host of fleet-footed small forwards to thank for a significant portion of success again this year.

Ah Chee is set for a role in defence and will be tasked with helping keep the likes of Daniel Rioli, Jake Aarts, Jason Castagna and Shai Bolton quiet.

"Their style of footy is explosive and they get on the fly a fair bit," Ah Chee said.

"It's about playing defensive footy and then trying to get them the other way.

"It will be a massive challenge for us but it's one we're going to take on."

Latest articles

National

Sydney cop accepts memory of assault wrong

A police officer has accepted his recollection of events was wrong after earlier saying a woman he tasered had repeatedly hit him and his partner.

AAP Newswire
National

PM says wharfies holding country to ransom

The prime minister has weighed into the industrial dispute at Sydney’s Port Botany terminal, accusing the union of holding the nation to ransom.

AAP Newswire
National

Swans AFL player Taylor admits assault

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty in a Perth court to the aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Souths show they can beat NRL’s best

South Sydney spent the half of the year unable to beat a top-eight NRL team. But their Sydney Roosters demolition shows they’ll now fear no-one in the finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Schedule not our fault: Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia says they aren’t to blame for the Rugby Championships schedule that might force the All Blacks to miss spending Christmas with their families.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels name Brown for Storm final showdown

Parramatta have named Dylan Brown for their NRL qualifying final against Melbourne, who are also back to full-strength for the Suncorp Stadium clash.

AAP Newswire