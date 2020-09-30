New Broncos coach Kevin Walters’ career

AAP Rugby
New Broncos coach Kevin Walters’ careerBy AAP Newswire
KEVIN WALTERS' CAREER RECORD
Playing career:
Club games: 287 (Canberra 1987-1989) (Brisbane (1990-2001)
Club tries: 72
NRL points: 288
Premierships: 6 (1989, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000)
State of Origin games: 20 (1989-1994, 1996, 1998-1999)
State of Origin tries: 3
Australia games: 11 (1991-93, 1998)
Coaching career:
Toowoomba Clydesdales head coach (2001-2003)
Queensland State of Origin assistant coach (2006-2008, 2014-2015)
Brisbane Broncos assistant coach (2003-2005, 2015)
Ipswich Jets head coach (2007-2008)
Catalans Dragons head coach (2009-2010)
Melbourne Storm assistant coach (2011-2013)
Newcastle Knights assistant coach (2014)
Queensland head coach (2016-2020)