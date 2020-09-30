AAP Rugby

New Broncos coach Kevin Walters’ career

By AAP Newswire

Kevin Walters - AAP

1 of 1

KEVIN WALTERS' CAREER RECORD

Playing career:

Club games: 287 (Canberra 1987-1989) (Brisbane (1990-2001)

Club tries: 72

NRL points: 288

Premierships: 6 (1989, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000)

State of Origin games: 20 (1989-1994, 1996, 1998-1999)

State of Origin tries: 3

Australia games: 11 (1991-93, 1998)

Coaching career:

Toowoomba Clydesdales head coach (2001-2003)

Queensland State of Origin assistant coach (2006-2008, 2014-2015)

Brisbane Broncos assistant coach (2003-2005, 2015)

Ipswich Jets head coach (2007-2008)

Catalans Dragons head coach (2009-2010)

Melbourne Storm assistant coach (2011-2013)

Newcastle Knights assistant coach (2014)

Queensland head coach (2016-2020)

Latest articles

National

Sydney cop accepts memory of assault wrong

A police officer has accepted his recollection of events was wrong after earlier saying a woman he tasered had repeatedly hit him and his partner.

AAP Newswire
National

PM says wharfies holding country to ransom

The prime minister has weighed into the industrial dispute at Sydney’s Port Botany terminal, accusing the union of holding the nation to ransom.

AAP Newswire
National

Swans AFL player Taylor admits assault

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty in a Perth court to the aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Souths show they can beat NRL’s best

South Sydney spent the half of the year unable to beat a top-eight NRL team. But their Sydney Roosters demolition shows they’ll now fear no-one in the finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Schedule not our fault: Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia says they aren’t to blame for the Rugby Championships schedule that might force the All Blacks to miss spending Christmas with their families.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels name Brown for Storm final showdown

Parramatta have named Dylan Brown for their NRL qualifying final against Melbourne, who are also back to full-strength for the Suncorp Stadium clash.

AAP Newswire