Peachey disappointed by NRL racism outcome

Gold Coast utility Tyrone Peachey says he knows exactly what he heard and stands by his claim he was racially vilified by Newcastle's Mitchell Barnett.

Peachey claims Barnett called him a "black c***" during last Friday's NRL match between the Titans and Knights at CBUS Super Stadium.

A subsequent investigation by the NRL's integrity unit failed to determine the matter and has referred both players to a conciliation process.

That outcome means Barnett is free to play in Newcastle's finals campaign starting with Sunday's elimination final against South Sydney.

A disappointed Peachey issued a statement on social media on Wednesday, saying whatever motivated Barnett his comments were unacceptable.

"I need to be a role model to indigenous kids and for my two daughters and make sure they know it's not OK for people to say those remarks," Peachey said.

"I know exactly what I heard and that's why I reacted the way I did.

"It can be put down to ignorance, heat of the competition or lack of education - either way I won't stand for it."

Barnett has denied using any racial element against Peachey and reportedly told the investigation the Titans' player had misheard his comments on the field.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the game would closely monitor the outcome of conciliation but Peachey believes the investigation's failure to determine the matter had portrayed him negatively.

"I was never after anyone's sympathy or pity," Peachey said.

"I was just trying to stand for what I believe in and to educate people that backhanded racial remarks should not be tolerated in today's society."

