Warriors pitch for home NRL games in 2021

By AAP Newswire

The Warriors. - AAP

Warriors chief executive Cameron George has revealed he's discussing with the NRL the possibility of playing a cluster of matches in New Zealand next season.

The Warriors played the entire 2020 campaign in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, basing themselves on the NSW's Central Coast from May to get through the season.

A similar relocation may occur next year with border restrictions between Australia and New Zealand still in place.

George however is hopeful a change to restrictions may allow the Warriors to play several games in Auckland at either the start or the end of the 2021 campaign.

"I've been working with (NRL administrator) Jason King whose developing the draw as every other club does," George said.

"What I've asked him to do is potentially look at early season having a few home games in a row, so if we are here, we get a few games to kick off here at Mt Smart in front of our fans.

"Alternatively we look at the back end of the season around a few games in a row at home as well.

"If we are offshore but the borders do open at some stage during the year and we can come home, hopefully then we can get a few games in front of the fans.

"We're trying to plan around a lot of uncertainty, but we're looking at all alternatives."

The entire Warriors staff and squad are in isolation having returned to New Zealand but George says planning is already underway for the possibility of another long stay in Australia next year.

The club's partnership with Queensland-based Redcliffe gives them a potential location, while a return to Terrigal is also an option.

George says if the club is forced to head back across the Tasman in 2021, he will be doing all he can to ensure families of players and staff travel as well.

"What we have learnt this year is what we can control and what we can only really put our efforts and time and energy into and what is out of our control," he said.

"The players appreciate that.

"The intention is that families will be applied for to come with both staff and players if we do go to Australia. That certainly will be the case."

