AAP Rugby

Injured Raider has NRL grand final hope

By AAP Newswire

Ryan Sutton - AAP

1 of 1

Injured Canberra forward Ryan Sutton has declared he'll do all he can to be fit should the Raiders reach another NRL grand final.

Sutton's season appeared over after he injured a knee in last Saturday's 38-28 win over Cronulla.

The Raiders on Monday announced the Englishman's campaign was done with scans showing an injury to his MCL, requiring a recovery time of six to eight weeks.

Sutton has however declared he'll be doing all he can to be in the mix if the Raiders can win their way to this year's grand final.

"The physios are pretty confident that I could get back before the four week mark if I really rehab it good," said the 25-year-old, who was cut from the Canberra line-up for last year's title decider.

"It all just depends on the healing.

"I've just got to rehab, make sure I'm doing everything right, get the swelling down, make sure that the MCL repairs itself and then anything's possible in this world.

"I'm just going to take it day-by-day, week-by-week."

While Sutton is sidelined, the Raiders have recalled several first teamers for this Saturday's elimination final against the Sharks in Canberra after resting them for the final round of the regular season.

The match also marked a successful return to the NRL for prop Sia Soliola after two months on the sidelines with a facial fracture.

While the return of Josh Papalii means Soliola drops to the bench for Saturday's final, Papalii said the Samoan international's return was a timely one for the Raiders.

"The leadership he brings, everyone's tagged him as the spiritual leader around the group," Papalii said on Wednesday.

"He doesn't let that down by what he brings to the team."

Latest articles

News

In the archives: Veterans commemorate 70th anniversary of march of Lark Force and Gull Force

1995 The opening of the new Benalla East Primary School Deaf Facility was a great success, according to Benalla East Primary School principal Graham Budd. “It was excellent to see all the students participating in it,” Mr Budd said...

Meg Saultry
News

Dave joins race for council

Benalla’s Dave Horan has joined the race for council. The Ensign spoke to him this week.

Simon Ruppert
News

NSAA servicemen’s club donates to hospitals as doors close

The North East Servicemen’s Club - which covers Benalla and Wangaratta - is set to close after more than two decades. However, not content with simply closing the doors, and with more than $11,000 in the bank, the club has been able to make two...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Souths show they can beat NRL’s best

South Sydney spent the half of the year unable to beat a top-eight NRL team. But their Sydney Roosters demolition shows they’ll now fear no-one in the finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Schedule not our fault: Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia says they aren’t to blame for the Rugby Championships schedule that might force the All Blacks to miss spending Christmas with their families.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels name Brown for Storm final showdown

Parramatta have named Dylan Brown for their NRL qualifying final against Melbourne, who are also back to full-strength for the Suncorp Stadium clash.

AAP Newswire