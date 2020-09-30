AAP Rugby

NRL announce grand final for ANZ Stadium

By AAP Newswire

The NRL has finally announced the grand final will be held at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on October 25, with 40,000 fans to attend.

The NRL made the announcement after receiving approval from the NSW government to fill the stadium to 50 per cent of its capacity.

The Sydney Cricket Ground was originally set to host the decider for the first time since 1987 before COVID-19 upended the plans.

The Olympic Park facility was due to be upgraded and would have been unavailable to host the grand final before the pandemic struck.

The NSW government dumped the $800 million redevelopment to redirect funds towards job creation.

Tickets for the NRL grand final go on sale on Wednesday.

"This year will be a historic grand final day," said NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo.

"The teams competing would have overcome all challenges in front of them and we will experience the culmination of a season like no other.

"We are working on innovative ways to showcase the pre-game entertainment and returning to ANZ Stadium will provide us with the space to put on the most entertaining show possible.

"We can't wait to see 40,000 fans at the venue."

