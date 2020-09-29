AAP Rugby

Remote Joey still a big help for Moses

By AAP Newswire

Parramatta's Mitchell Moses - AAP

1 of 1

He's the man popping his head over the fence at Parramatta training that Mitchell Moses can't get enough advice from leading into the NRL's finals.

Immortal Andrew Johns is out of the Eels' bubble but is still very much part of their pursuit of a drought-breaking NRL title in 2020.

Johns began working with Moses and Parramatta's spine over the off-season, before the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to limit his role.

But it has not deterred him.

Johns is still at Parramatta training weekly, watching on from a nearby deck or well beyond the sideline.

But even when he's not hands on, Johns is still influential.

He speaks with Moses on the phone about technical aspects, while also making his changes from afar.

"You can still get plenty done," Moses said.

"He's just over the fence pretty much.

"I speak to him pretty often, weekly, after games and before games and things like that.

"He's been big for me this year and really helped my game."

Advice that will be even more crucial in October.

"He has been there, done that. Played in big games and won big games. He's done it all before," Moses said.

"Any advice he has given the boys we've really been listening."

Moses has the dream team of helpers at Parramatta, with Peter Sterling a close ally in a less official capacity.

"He's the best No.7 to play for Parramatta," Moses said.

"It's the same as Joey, he's played in big games and won big games.

"Any advice they want to give, I am listening."

The support of past greats isn't lost on Moses.

There is a feeling within Parramatta that critics have been too scathing of their form, despite winning 15 of 20 games this year.

Statistically, they have dropped off in periods in both attack and defence in recent months, but their third-place finish is the club's best in 15 years.

It prompted Eels legends Mick Cronin, Brett Kenny, Peter Wynn and Eric Grothe to defend Moses and his form earlier this month.

"We've finished third. You're going to cop it. Parramatta is always going to cop it," Moses said.

"(The defence from past players) was pretty special. They don't have to say those things. It was pretty special for them to come out and say that.

"I definitely appreciate it."

Eels players though know they must learn form last year.

They were blown away 32-0 by Melbourne in the finals, but insist they are a different team now.

"Hopefully we just take a bit of experience out of it," Moses said.

"How to handle the crowd, the situation, a finals match and the speed of the game.

"All those things come into it."

Latest articles

Education

Shepparton Year 12 student excels despite the odds

Shepparton’s Ellie Simpson is achieving so highly at school, she’s starting work as a teacher’s aid on top of her Year 12 studies. And she’s doing it despite an anxiety disorder which has made forming friendships and learning extremely difficult...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Greater Shepparton Secondary School records sharp drop in enrolments

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has recorded a sharp drop in enrolments compared to last year, raising concerns numbers will continue to decline.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Souths show they can beat NRL’s best

South Sydney spent the half of the year unable to beat a top-eight NRL team. But their Sydney Roosters demolition shows they’ll now fear no-one in the finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Schedule not our fault: Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia says they aren’t to blame for the Rugby Championships schedule that might force the All Blacks to miss spending Christmas with their families.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels name Brown for Storm final showdown

Parramatta have named Dylan Brown for their NRL qualifying final against Melbourne, who are also back to full-strength for the Suncorp Stadium clash.

AAP Newswire