All Blacks demands Rugby Championship fix

By AAP Newswire

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says Rugby Championship organisers need to move quickly to change the tournament's schedule and allow his team to spend Christmas with family rather than in quarantine in New Zealand.

The All Blacks are scheduled to play Australia in Sydney on Dec 12 and would have to spend two weeks in isolation when they return home as part of COVID-19 protocols.

The schedule has angered New Zealand Rugby and Foster said SANZAAR, which organises the Rugby Championship, had "reneged" on a deal that would have allowed the All Blacks to finish the tournament a week earlier.

"It needs to be sorted - today would be great, but we'll accept tomorrow," he told New Zealand media.

"There was a deal based on the fifth (of December), we feel that SANZAAR has reneged on that, so we've put some solutions (forward), so we'll wait and see.

"There's been set expectations and they haven't been delivered on, so that's up to the game and SANZAAR to sort out."

Foster stopped short of suggesting the All Blacks could boycott the final match if SANZAAR would not change the schedule.

"I don't want to talk about that now," he said.

"That's a headline that I don't want to put out there. But we're bitterly disappointed that what was proposed got changed."

The All Blacks will play their first Test match of the year against Australia in Wellington on Oct 11, with a second Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park a week later before the Rugby Championship starts in Australia in November.

