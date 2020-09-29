AAP Rugby

Contract saga weighed on Souths’ Johnston

By AAP Newswire

Alex johnston - AAP

1 of 1

South Sydney try-scoring machine Alex Johnston admits he couldn't re-sign quick enough once the Rabbitohs eventually offered him a new NRL contract.

The winger's rollercoaster season hit its highest point last Friday night when he ran in five tries during Souths' extraordinary 60-8 rout of the Sydney Roosters.

It allowed Johnston to claim his second Ken Irvine Medal, adding to the top try-scoring gong he won as a rookie back in 2014.

The turnaround has been dramatic for the 25-year-old and the club, with the Rabbitohs looking at letting Johnston walk earlier in the season.

Melbourne and Wests Tigers all had cracks at luring Johnston away from Redfern until Souths backflipped and offered him a new two-year deal three weeks ago.

"Mentally, it was a bit of a rollercoaster ride for me. A lot of ups and downs," he said.

"The longer the season went, the more it was playing with my mind.

"But I was pretty stoked to have some interest from other clubs. To finally sign the contract was a huge relief.

"It was very close (to leaving Souths). It pretty much came down to a couple of days there, where it was pretty much 50-50.

"Pretty weird to think about it now. I gave myself every chance to try and stay in Sydney, and stay with Souths.

"Once it came through that there was a contract, I was pretty stoked and couldn't wait to put pen to paper."

But Johnston's focus is now on the Rabbitohs' finals campaign as they prepare to take on Newcastle at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Johnston is hoping Souths can carry the confidence of a 52-point demolition of their rival into another finals campaign.

"It was very pleasing to play the way we know we could," he said.

"Last game of the season, you want to go out with a bang and lead into finals footy playing like that definitely gives us a lot of confidence."

The Knights defeated the Rabbitohs in their only encounter this season, winning 20-18 back in July.

Latest articles

Education

Shepparton Year 12 student excels despite the odds

Shepparton’s Ellie Simpson is achieving so highly at school, she’s starting work as a teacher’s aid on top of her Year 12 studies. And she’s doing it despite an anxiety disorder which has made forming friendships and learning extremely difficult...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

Greater Shepparton Secondary School records sharp drop in enrolments

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has recorded a sharp drop in enrolments compared to last year, raising concerns numbers will continue to decline.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Souths show they can beat NRL’s best

South Sydney spent the half of the year unable to beat a top-eight NRL team. But their Sydney Roosters demolition shows they’ll now fear no-one in the finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Schedule not our fault: Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia says they aren’t to blame for the Rugby Championships schedule that might force the All Blacks to miss spending Christmas with their families.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels name Brown for Storm final showdown

Parramatta have named Dylan Brown for their NRL qualifying final against Melbourne, who are also back to full-strength for the Suncorp Stadium clash.

AAP Newswire