Eels name Brown for Storm final showdown

Parramatta playmaker Dylan Brown is on track to return for their NRL qualifying final against Melbourne, named to start in the top-four showdown on Saturday night.

Brown hasn't played since suffering a syndesmosis injury four weeks ago and was expected to miss the Suncorp Stadium match but the Eels are desperate for him to help steer the ship against finals specialists Melbourne.

Parramatta skipper Clint Gutherson said Brown would be a "massive" in.

"He looked alright; he's such a competitor, even when he did the injury he was still making line-breaks and chasing people down so he got through training well so we will see what happens," Gutherson said after training on Tuesday.

Gutherson admitted Brown's halves combination with Mitchell Moses gave the Eels an edge in their charge to the premiership.

"It's huge, we know what Dyl is going to bring every time he goes out on to the field so he would be a massive in."

Rested Eels stars Michael Jennings and Reagan Campbell-Gillard are back in the starting side while a fit Ray Stone (thumb) could replace Will Smith or Brown in the final 17.

The Storm are back to full-strength after sitting out a dozen from their last round loss to St George Illawarra with rugby-bound winger Suliasi Vunivalu overcoming a hamstring injury.

Sydney Roosters hooker Jake Friend will miss the Friday night final against minor premiers Penrith, ruled out after a head knock last week, with Freddy Lussick named at No.9

Backs Brett Morris, Joey Manu and lock Isaac Liu return for the Roosters after their freshen-up.

The Panthers have fullback Dylan Edwards, centre Stephen Crichton and second-rower Viliame Kikau on board after their week off.

John Bateman headlines a list of nine returnees for Canberra as they look to end Cronulla's season in their elimination final on Saturday.

The teams met in the final round of the regular season with the Raiders winning 38-28 despite resting almost their entire first-grade side.

As well as second-rower Bateman, skipper Jarrod Croker, star prop Josh Papalii and halves Jack Wighton and George Williams are all set to return for the 2019 grand finalists.

Bateman hyper-extended his elbow the week prior against the Warriors but said he was good to go against the Sharks in a massive boost for the hosts in the must-win match.

"If I really wanted to I could have played last week but the physios and doctors said to give it some rest coming into this week," Bateman, who will return to England after this finals campaign, said.

Halfback Chad Townsend returns from suspension for Cronulla, among five starters who sat out last round.

In the remaining final, on Sunday afternoon at ANZ Stadium, South Sydney have rushed Jaydn Su'A back from suspension with Cameron Murray returning to lock.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon returns in the Newcastle back row, replacing Sione Mata'utia.