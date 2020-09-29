Smith can’t see Bellamy out of Melbourne

Cameron Smith says he can't see Craig Bellamy working for any other club but Melbourne as speculation continues over the coach's future.

The spotlight has moved from Smith to Bellamy in recent days, with the Storm mentor insistent he's put off all talks until after the finals.

Bellamy is in the sights of Brisbane as a coaching director from 2022, having previously indicated he no longer wants to be a head coach after next year.

Melbourne would also be keen to hang onto Bellamy.

There is a thought he could fill a coaching director role there remotely if he wished, after having turned the Storm into one of the most successful clubs of the 21st century.

"It would be a strange thing to see him anywhere else," Smith said.

"I just don't know whether he would go and do that now he has spoken about how every year gets a little harder for him given the intensity he coaches at every day.

"Whether he's still at the Storm in 2022 is something we will have to wait and see.

"The thing about that is it's a long time away. We are talking about two years time."

The suggestions of Bellamy's Brisbane move have angered Melbourne in recent days.

Both Smith and chairman Matt Tripp have made claims the suggestions are an attempt to destabilise the Storm before their qualifying final against Parramatta.

They have previously taken similar issues with questions over the team's tackling style on the eve of the finals.

"That's something we've had to deal with in the past," Smith said.

"It's just another opportunity to try and get under our skin and put us off by some sections of the media.

"We have been dealing with speculation all year around certain parts of our team and certain individuals in our team.

"We've gone out and performed each week, so I think we are well placed to handle that."

Meanwhile, Tripp remained confident the Storm would be able to keep Bellamy beyond the end of 2021.

"There have been no decisions made but I would be really confident and really hopeful that discussions will lead towards Craig being part of the Melbourne Storm in 2022," Tripp told SEN.

"I spoke to him at 9pm on Sunday night and it was just to clear up what he had said in his press conference (about not making a decision yet).

"He was definitive he had not committed to the Broncos, and I take everything Craig says on face value.

"He is a man of integrity."