AAP Rugby

Panthers’ Cleary gets Dally M leg up

By AAP Newswire

Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary - AAP

1 of 1

Nathan Cleary's Dally M hopes have been handed a massive boost with the Penrith halfback not set to lose six points for an early season two-game NRL ban.

It had initially been thought Cleary would lose three points for each of the two matches he missed when banned for misleading the integrity unit over a quarantine breach.

However, the NRL has now confirmed that won't be the case with points deductions only relating to on-field matters of foul play.

"Consistent with previous seasons, players will only be deducted Dally M points for on-field suspensions handed down by the match review committee or judiciary," an NRL spokesman said.

Cleary would arguably have been the favourite to claim the award even with the six-point deduction factored in.

He was equal-fourth when voting went behind closed doors, but only two points off leader Harry Grant.

Cleary has not missed a game since then, with four of the five players either level or ahead of him having sat at least one in that time.

The Panthers No.7 has been in dominant form this year as his side remains undefeated since round six - with Cleary leading the NRL for try involvements, kick metres and 40-20s.

The NRL's Dally Ms will be held in grand final week, with a virtual component likely as the NRL consider whether players will be able to attend either in or out of bubbles.

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Souths show they can beat NRL’s best

South Sydney spent the half of the year unable to beat a top-eight NRL team. But their Sydney Roosters demolition shows they’ll now fear no-one in the finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Schedule not our fault: Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia says they aren’t to blame for the Rugby Championships schedule that might force the All Blacks to miss spending Christmas with their families.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Coaches Stuart, Bellamy warned by NRL

NRL boss Andrew Abdo has warned Ricky Stuart about his behaviour, while Craig Bellamy says he has escaped with a warning for giving Cameron Smith the finger.

AAP Newswire