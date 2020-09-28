Foran’s Manly return complete for 2021

Daly Cherry-Evans has declared Kieran Foran's Manly homecoming will improve his own game after the Kiwi playmaker's NRL return was confirmed.

Foran will head back to the Sea Eagles on a one-year deal, set to play for the club for the first time since taking a bigger-money option at Parramatta in 2015.

Manly coach Des Hasler is confident he can get the most out of Foran's body, with the 30-year-old having played just 66 games in the five years since his departure from Brookvale.

For Cherry-Evans the reunion is a special one.

The pair won a premiership together in 2011 and then took Manly to another grand final in 2013.

They drifted apart after Foran's Manly exit but have been close since reconnecting last April when he sent Cherry-Evans a congratulatory message for his 200th game.

"We've got a great relationship me and Foz. We both love our footy and are both competitors," Cherry-Evans said.

"Bringing him to the club would bring not only the best out of me but also a lot of kids in the squad.

"He would be a great person to learn off and he is someone I would certainly bounce off because he is a bit of a footy head himself."

Foran's return to Manly was only made possible when Addin Fonua-Blake requested a release for the Warriors, freeing up about $800,000 in cap space.

Foran will only take up part of that, allowing the Sea Eagles significant room to go in search of another forward.

While Foran has made his name as a five-eighth, Hasler said he could use him as a hooker to solve Manly's dummy-half shortage while Manase Fainu is stood down.

In turn, it would also allow the Sea Eagles to continue to push through young five-eighths Cade Cust and Josh Schuster.

"If Des says it (Foran playing hooker) is going to work you will have to back Des," Cherry-Evans said.

"I think if you ask Kieran his best position is No.6. I think his best position is No.6.

"But he is a very selfless player and he will do whatever he has to do to play first grade I reckon."

Foran's return under Hasler comes after the veteran coach handed him his debut in 2009, and then signed him while at Canterbury from the Warriors.

However, they were never able to work together there, with Hasler exiting the club before Foran arrived at Belmore.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to return to the Sea Eagles, a club that I hold close to my heart and have some great memories of,'' Foran said.