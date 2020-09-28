AAP Rugby

Knights support Barnett amid NRL probe

By AAP Newswire

Newcastle's Mitchell Barnett - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle forwards Aidan Guerra and David Klemmer have spoken of Mitch Barnett's good character as he awaits the outcome of an NRL investigation into an alleged racial slur.

Within the coming days the NRL is set to finalise the integrity unit's probe into claims Barnett racially vilified Indigenous star Tyrone Peachey in the Knights' loss to Gold Coast on Friday night.

It could be finalised as early as Monday afternoon to give Newcastle clarity for their team list in the days before their elimination final against South Sydney at on Sunday.

Barnett has already spoken to the NRL's integrity unit and denied Peachey's allegation that a racial slur - "black c***" - was directed at him by the Knights back-rower.

About 1700 ticketed members were given the chance to watch the Knights train at McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday where Guerra spoke of Barnett's importance to the team.

"He's just that guy around the club, always makes sure everyone's all right," Guerra, a former Queensland representative, said.

"He's friends with everyone. He's just an easy bloke to talk to and one of those blokes you can sit there and have a conversation with, no matter what it's about.

"On the field, that speaks for itself, he's a player that you want to play with."

NSW Blues prop David Klemmer echoed Guerra's sentiment in support of Barnett.

"Mitch is a very influential character around the club. He's got a big personality and we love playing with him," he said.

"He's one of the blokes who will always have your bac. He's someone that won't let you down and is very respectful to everyone in the club.

"To have him in my footy side is great. I wouldn't want to play with anyone else."

The situation has created a less than ideal preparation for the Knights' first NRL finals appearance since 2013.

Compounding the situation is their shock 36-6 thumping to the Titans in the final round of the regular season - which cost Newcastle a home final.

However, Guerra said they have moved on quickly after a brutal review session on Monday and are now focused on getting a win in their first final in seven years.

The former Roosters forward was a part of the side that ended the Knights' hopes of a grand final in 2013, and said he remembers the bus loads of fans who came down the highway for the preliminary final in Sydney.

"It's been a long time coming for this town so we know it means a lot to them," Guerra said.

"It's not just good enough to go one week into the finals.

"If we cap ourselves and say we've achieved what we want then we're selling ourselves short.

"We have a football side here that if we play our best we can match it with any team in the competition."

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Souths show they can beat NRL’s best

South Sydney spent the half of the year unable to beat a top-eight NRL team. But their Sydney Roosters demolition shows they’ll now fear no-one in the finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Schedule not our fault: Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia says they aren’t to blame for the Rugby Championships schedule that might force the All Blacks to miss spending Christmas with their families.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Coaches Stuart, Bellamy warned by NRL

NRL boss Andrew Abdo has warned Ricky Stuart about his behaviour, while Craig Bellamy says he has escaped with a warning for giving Cameron Smith the finger.

AAP Newswire