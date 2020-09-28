AAP Rugby

Former NRL coach Elliott joins Dragons

By AAP Newswire

Matt Elliott - AAP

1 of 1

Former NRL mentor Matt Elliott will add some extra experience to St George Illawarra, signing as an assistant to incoming Dragons coach Anthony Griffin.

The Dragons announced on Monday that Elliott and Brisbane interim coach Peter Gentle would assist Griffin at the club in 2021.

It's a homecoming for Elliott after he made his first-grade debut for the Dragons back in 1989, going on to play 61 games.

He then went on to become head coach at the Bradford Bulls followed by stints in the NRL with Canberra, Penrith and the Warriors, where he finished up in 2014.

A long-time assistant Gentle also played three games over two seasons for St George back in 1987-88.

Ian Millward remains at the club under a new title, NRL recruitment manager.

Ben Haran has formally stepped into the role as general manager of football and will oversee the impending structural and personnel changes.

Paul McGregor resigned as Dragons coach midway through 2020 with Griffin preferred over acting coach Dean Young, who will now shift to North Queensland as an assistant.

Although capping the season with a win over an under-strength Storm, the Dragons finished a disappointing 12th on the ladder.

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Souths show they can beat NRL’s best

South Sydney spent the half of the year unable to beat a top-eight NRL team. But their Sydney Roosters demolition shows they’ll now fear no-one in the finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Schedule not our fault: Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia says they aren’t to blame for the Rugby Championships schedule that might force the All Blacks to miss spending Christmas with their families.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Coaches Stuart, Bellamy warned by NRL

NRL boss Andrew Abdo has warned Ricky Stuart about his behaviour, while Craig Bellamy says he has escaped with a warning for giving Cameron Smith the finger.

AAP Newswire