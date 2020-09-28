AAP Rugby

Warriors will improve in 2021: Payten

By AAP Newswire

Warriors caretaker coach Todd Payten believes the resiliency his team showed throughout their Australian bubble gives him confidence of a return to the finals next NRL season.

The Warriors ended their arduous campaign on a winning note on Sunday after running in eight tries on Manly to finish in 10th spot.

Almost 150 days after being forced to relocate, first to Tamworth, and then the Central Coast, the Warriors will now return home to New Zealand on Monday.

And while Payten will begin preparations to take over as North Queensland coach, he is confident the Warriors will be a threat under their own new coach in Nathan Brown.

"I've got no doubt (they will). We've got a really good footy team there," Payten said.

"I've been asked a few times, 'Why can't the Warriors get it together?' Athletically they're great, they can execute skills with their catch pass.

"It's just knowing when to do it, and obviously the effort required consistently for the full 80 minutes.

"At the bare minimum, you need the right effort to put yourselves in the game and I think they've given that over time. That's what I'm most proud about."

Payten admitted being emotional when players from both sides performed the haka for retiring forward Adam Blair post-match.

The 34-year-old Blair signs off after 15 years in the game, making 331 first-grade appearances, as well as over 50 international Tests for New Zealand.

"He's a professional," Payten said.

"He mentors the younger guys, particularly the Maori and Polynesian kids, shows them how to prepare and train during the week.

"And whether or not he's contributing in large amounts on the field, the stuff he does off it is invaluable, and no one sees that."

