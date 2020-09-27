SBW backs Roosters to make NRL history

AAP Rugby

Sonny Bill Williams says the Sydney Roosters can make NRL history in 2020, but first they have to climb a "little Mount Everest" on Friday night.

The two-time premiers were stunned by a 60-8 loss to South Sydney just a week out from their finals opener against red-hot Penrith.

But on Sunday, the defiant players insisted the biggest loss in their 112-year history to their arch rivals has not knocked their confidence, and won't stop their pursuit of a three-peat.

History says no side has conceded 50 points in a season and gone on to win the premiership, but the Roosters are all about breaking records.

"Hopefully we can be the first in history to do that," Williams said.

"People said you couldn't run the four minute mile, but someone has to do it.

"Hopefully we can be that team.

"But there's a little Mount Everest waiting for us out west and we've got to climb that first."

Star fullback James Tedesco struggled to explain the loss except for a touch of complacency that has been thoroughly bashed out of them.

For two years sides have been gunning for the Roosters and he said the team will eat up any reason for others to write them off.

"It's good, it's good for us. If the odds are against us we'll take it," he said of the 50-point stat.

"As premiers or two-time premiers, everyone is going to come after us and wants to knock us off.

"It's been that way all year and everyone will keep doing it.

"It's nothing we're not used to."

Fresh from a 42-0 victory over Canterbury on Saturday, the Panthers have now won 15 games straight and are bounding into the finals full of confidence.

Even Williams can appreciate what the young squad has been able to do in 2020.

"They're a great squad. I'm a proud Pacific Islander and to see all those young Islander boys thrive in that set-up is awesome," he said.

"Hopefully they don't thrive that much this weekend, but I hope they can grow and become men of this competition."

And like most, he's a big fan of wrecking ball Viliame Kikau.

"My nephew's favourite player is Kikau," he said.

"Before I even came back I sent him a message on social media and asked if he could send a video to my nephew and he did that."

"He's a beast. He's a big man and he's got light feet.

"The lads will have their work cut out as with their other strike weapons in the team."

Meanwhile, skipper Jake Friend has been cleared of serious injury but is still in doubt to play the Panthers in Penrith on Friday night.

He did some light running at training on Sunday but will need to pass concussion protocols to get the green light to play.

