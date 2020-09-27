Bellamy undecided as Walters gets Broncos

Craig Bellamy insists he has not yet agreed to anything beyond the end of 2021 as Brisbane close in on announcing Kevin Walters as the club's new coach.

Walter's appointment is set to be finalised at a board meeting on Monday with Walters beating out former North Queensland coach Paul Green for the job.

It's then expected he will be announced on Wednesday, according to a Daily Telegraph report.

Bellamy has long been linked to a coaching director role from 2022 when his current Storm deal ends, with the suggestion he is holding off until after the finals before confirming the move.

But the veteran Storm coach insisted on Sunday that was not the case.

"I responded the other day that I'm not going to be making any decision, and that I'm not going to be talking about it until after the finals," Bellamy said.

"But I can tell you right here and now I have agreed to nothing anywhere."

Bellamy has long indicated that next year will be his last as a head coach, but he would like to remain in the game.

Storm chief executive David Donaghy is also rumoured to be set to make the move north to the Broncos.

Meanwhile Walters, who played 241 games for the Broncos, is understood to be the preferred choice above Green to turn the club's culture around.

It comes just days after the Broncos claimed the first wooden spoon in the club's history in a horror season that saw the departure of head coach Anthony Seibold.

Walters has previously said he would not abandon his commitment as Queensland coach before this year's State of Origin series in November.

However, should he be appointed as Broncos coach the Maroons will likely need to look elsewhere for a replacement for the 2021 series.

Again Green and Wayne Bennett would appear the most likely candidates for that role.