Luke Thompson charge sent to NRL judiciary

Canterbury prop Luke Thompson has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary for an alleged eye gouge on James Tamou.

Thompson has been picked up for dangerous contact on the Penrith captain in a first-half tackle in the Panthers big 42-0 win on Saturday.

If found guilty, the Englishman faces a lengthy ban given the NRL have gone for the heavier charge of a gouge rather than dangerous contact with the eye.

Thompson did not speak publicly after the accusation but told Tamou he had not intended to gouge him.

"There wasn't much in it. He said afterwards he was just trying to get me down, which is fair enough," Tamou said.

"You're doing whatever you can. In the scheme of things you're trying your best to do your job and win the tackle.

"He said I didn't realise it was en eye gouge, I didn't know what was going on. I said 'that's alright man' it didn't really hurt too much.

"I hope nothing comes of it, I hope he sticks around. He is a good player."

Any ban would be carried into next season, with England not scheduled to play end-of-year Tests.

Thompson's gouging charge comes after Hudson Young and George Burgess had received the lesser contact charges when they were banned last year.

Burgess was handed nine weeks, while Young got five and eight matches for his two offences.

Wests Tigers fullback Adam Doueihi faces a one-match ban for his shoulder charge on Parramatta winger Maika Sivo.

That suspension would be doubled if he challenges it and loses at the panel.

And Parramatta second-rower Ryan Matterson will be free to face Melbourne in the first week of the finals if he takes an early guilty plea for dangerous contact.

