Eels find motivation for Storm rematch

Parramatta plan on using last year's finals capitulation against Melbourne as motivation this week as they gear up for a fiery rematch with the Storm.

The Eels' Saturday night date with Melbourne is the third time the teams have met in the NRL's finals in the past three years, with the Storm winning both.

While Parramatta were gritty in their 18-16 qualifying final loss in 2017, they had a whole off-season to stew on their 32-0 flogging in last year's semi-finals.

"That hurt last year," prop Kane Evans said.

"It still burns now, in my career. You don't get many chances to win the comp so I will always remember that for the rest of my life.

"That's probably going to be used for our motivation.

"We're a way better team (now). Like any team if we deliver on the day we can win.

"We struggled with that last year and didn't execute on the day and we got pumped."

Evans is meanwhile unsure if comments he made last month could be raised in Storm camp this week.

The departing Parramatta prop labelled the Storm as "salty" after an 18-0 loss to Parramatta in round 15, where Eels players were accused of staying down.

In a fiery aftermath to the clash, Parramatta coach Brad Arthur was forced to deny claims his players had milked crusher penalties, with he and Craig Bellamy disagreeing on the point.

Evans again reiterated his position last weekend.

"I think after they were a bit upset with the calls but either way you just have to win the game," Evans said.

"You can complain about the refs' call if you want, but it's what happens on the field.

"I did say they were a bit salty, but it doesn't take away from them. They are a great team and it's going to be the biggest test of our year next week."

Parramatta hope five-eighth Dylan Brown could be a key inclusion if he returns early from a syndesmosis injury.

If not, Arthur will have to decide between Jai Field or Will Smith to partner Mitchell Moses.

Marata Niukore is expected to return from a rib injury, while Ray Stone is a chance of coming back from a broken thumb on the bench.

Ryan Matterson will also be clear to play after being charged for dangerous contact but not a crusher tackle after Saturday night's win over Wests Tigers.