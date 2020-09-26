Tolman looks to future after Bulldogs axe

It was not the way he would have liked to bow out but after one of the strangest years of his life, Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman knows the show must go on.

The 31-year-old Tolman pulled up lame before Saturday's NRL match against Penrith, a calf injury ruling him out of what was to have been his final match with the club.

It was an unfortunate postscript to a rather unfortunate season.

At one stage Tolman even had to take two weeks off during the campaign when a staff member at his child's school tested positive for coronavirus.

"Yes - it's been a bit different on many fronts," said Tolman, who is on the hunt for a new club.

"From a society, global point of view with COVID-19, the NRL getting shut down, and I was out for two weeks because of it, and winning three games all year - it has been a difficult year.

"But I still love playing the game. You go out there every weekend and everything else goes away. That's the beauty of sport.

Tolman, who admits he has not even spoken with incoming coach Trent Barrett, is one of eight players to be let go by the club.

A loyal servant at the Bulldogs, he racked up 221 games after joining them from Melbourne in 2011.

He featured in the Storm's 2009 premiership triumph - which was later stripped due to salary-cap breaches - as well as 2012 and 2014 grand-final losses with the 'Dogs.

"Disappointed I didn't play today ... but in saying that I had a great career here," he said.

"I'll leave this place a better person - and that's what rugby league gives you.

"It's been one hell of a ride."