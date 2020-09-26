Don’t write-off wounded Roosters: Bellamy

If there is any team that can overturn 112 years of rugby league history, Craig Bellamy believes it is the Sydney Roosters.

Just a week out from the NRL finals the Roosters conceded a whopping 60 points to South Sydney on Friday, which history suggests means they will not be winning the premiership again this year.

No team in the history of the competition has gone on to win the title after conceding 50 or more points in a match that season.

But the Melbourne coach has experienced enough battles between the two powerhouse clubs to know not to write-off Trent Robinson's side.

"History says they can't but having competed against the Roosters if there's any team that can break that hoodoo, I'm sure they can," Bellamy said on Saturday.

"They're a very polished side but they're a battle-hardened side as well.

"They've been up for a long time - two premierships and going for a third - but there's plenty of incentive there to be the first team in the NRL era to do that.

"There's plenty of motivation for them.

"I wouldn't be taking too much notice of the Roosters' performance (on Friday night).

"The score shocked everybody, no doubt, but if anyone can fight back from that it'll be the Roosters."

Bellamy is wary too, with the Storm's finals campaign to start against Parramatta in a qualifying final in Brisbane next week

To prepare, Bellamy has opted for an aggressive resting policy for Sunday's clash with St George Illawarra, with 12 of his regular 17 players sidelined.

The Storm have named a largely inexperienced side, which Bellamy said is a reward for players who have been in their bubble without playing any football this season.

"It's hard to know what to expect because there's some that haven't played in our team before," Bellamy said.

"At the end of the day what will be expected is plenty of effort and helping a teammate out.

"That's what we've based our preparation on this week."

STATS THAT MATTER

*St George Illawarra have their worst record against Storm, winning just 10 (with one draw) of 37 games - a winning percentage of just 27 per cent.

*This is the second straight season missing the finals for St George Illawarra. Since Wayne Bennett left at the end of the 2011 season the Dragons have made the finals just twice in nine years.

*Melbourne have rested 12 of their usual 17 players for this final game of the season, with Ryan Papenhuyzen, Brandon Smith, Christian Welch, Tom Eisenhuth and Nicho Hynes the only regulars left suiting up.