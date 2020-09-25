AAP Rugby

RTS commits to NRL’s Warriors in 2021

By AAP Newswire

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - AAP

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has dismissed reports linking him with a possible switch to rugby union and says he'll be at the NRL club in 2021.

Tuivasa-Sheck had been linked to an approach by New Zealand Rugby and a possible All Blacks jersey but the 27-year-old said there was nothing to the claim.

"It's a similar story that happens pretty much every year," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"I'm here in 2021 with the Warriors and this is where I'll be playing, definitely.

"It's just another story that's been chucked around, but I'm playing with the boys next year.

"I'm looking forward to it."

The Warriors finish their 2020 season against Manly on Sunday, ending a year which has been spent mainly on NSW's Central Coast.

Tuivasa-Sheck won't be playing due to a hamstring injury but rejected an early flight home to New Zealand despite having not seen his family in person since the start of May.

He says it was important to stick with his teammates until the season was over, though he did say he would be throwing his phone into the bin once he does get home to dedicate his attention solely to his family.

The prospect of another season based in Australia next year looms large as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on but Tuivasa-Sheck believed having come through this year the Warriors will be able to handle another campaign away from home if needed.

"We've shown that we can do it. If it happens again, it happens," he said.

"That's what I'm real proud about, these boys can adapt and just get on with the job."

