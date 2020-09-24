Caslick nervous about NRLW code switch

Charlotte Caslick is a household name in rugby circles but it's her own high standards that make her nervous about a transition to NRLW with the Sydney Roosters.

The 25-year-old will have almost double the number of players on the field than in her native rugby sevens, where she made her name with a gold medal for Australia at the Rio Olympics.

"I'm definitely up for the challenge but I've been really nervous about it," Caslick said of her switch to rugby league.

"I have very high expectations of myself.

"In a way it's almost a good lead into the pressure we might get next year at the Olympic games, having a lot of people talking about us coming across."

Less space is one thing in the 13-a-side game - but never having played rugby league is quite another.

But when you play for the NRL's glamour club, there is no shortage of suitable tutors.

A zoom session with retired great Cooper Cronk and the Roosters' halves has helped simplify the job for Caslick with just one week until the NRLW season starts.

"It was really simple, it was just use your instincts, look up, have your outside and inside options and let your instincts take over from there," she said.

"He (Cronk) kept coming back to the fact that as halves we need to be instinctual and to back ourselves.

"His advice was simple, but it was so great."

The catching and passing skills translate between rugby league and rugby union, but the defensive systems, rucks and language will be the biggest test for the sevens converts.

But over the next nine days Caslick will be working on her patience.

"In sevens you just have to take your opportunity when it comes up because that could be your only opportunity in a game whereas I'm going to get another chance in rugby league," she said.

"I just need to remember that I've got six tackles and 60 minutes to play rather than 14 minutes and could turn it over every time."

Caslick is one of a handful of Australia stars to join NRLW this year including Ellia Green, Evania Pelite and Wallaroos captain Grace Hamilton - who will join Caslick at the Roosters.

There is a long history of rivalry between the two codes and Caslick knows the opposition will be gunning to get one over an Olympic gold medallist.

But she's not nervous about that.

That, she's used to.

"I've had that target on my head since I was 12," she said.

"It comes with the fact that I do have high standards and I expect high standards of people around me as well.

"But hopefully that comes with success too."

The NRLW season opens with a triple-header before an NRL final on October 3.