Momirovski's turn to shine in NRL swap

By AAP Newswire

Paul Momirovski

Paul Momirovski is set to emerge from Harry Grant's shadows with the classy centre now getting the better end of the NRL historic loan swap between Melbourne and Wests Tigers.

Momirovski will play in the Storm's last-round clash with St George Illawarra while Grant will suit up for the Tigers against Parramatta on Saturday night.

The talented young Grant has captured all the headlines with a breakout season that put him among the Dally M favourites.

But while Momirovski has finals with the Storm to look forward to, Grant can soon pack his bags and head back to Melbourne with the Tigers out of the playoffs.

Momirovski hasn't played since round 11 when he tore a tendon in his finger that required surgery, so the 24-year-old is looking for a big game against the Dragons to lock in a starting spot.

He will partner Ricky Leutele in the centres, the former Shark playing his first match for the Storm since being signed from the Super League.

"Everyone is trying to cement their spots in the squad which make it really competitive so for me to get an opportunity the week before the finals to try to push for a spot is perfect timing," Momirovski said on Thursday.

"I feel good and my finger feels good so I'm really excited for it."

Momirovski has finals experience - called into the Sydney Roosters line-up as an injury replacement for superstar Latrell Mitchell in their 2018 preliminary final win over Souths.

He was 18th man for their grand-final triumph, before joining the Tigers in 2019.

"That was a really good team - and this is too - so if that opportunity came I would be ready for it," he said.

Whatever his role was through the finals Momorovski said he would recommend a club swap to other players.

"The players get the choice so it's not like you're a pawn in a chess game," he said.

"If you're making a choice and you think it's the best thing for you then it's a great system for that.

"Look what Harry's done this year - he's had the opportunity to play more game and I've got to play at the end of the year so we're both in situations that benefit us."

