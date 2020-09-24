Corey Allan makes most of No.1 opportunity

For a rookie fullback set to play finals in a No.1 jersey for the first time next month, Corey Allan has the right South Sydney lineage to learn from.

First, there is the injured Latrell Mitchell, one of the most dangerous players in the NRL from whom he has the fullback role on loan from.

Then there is Greg Inglis, the custodian who ended the Rabbitohs' 43-year premiership drought and until last year was still one of NRL's best fullbacks.

Inglis is missing from Souths' bubble this year, but Allan still has the lessons learned underneath him at Rabbitohs training in 2019.

"Having Latrell there before me, he gives me little pointers and stuff," Allan, who played on the wing in last year's finals, told AAP.

"He's always messaging me after games and giving me things I can improve on.

"And before Latrell we had Greg there so I'm learning off the two best fullbacks there are.

"It makes it pretty easy on me ... I am getting more confident every week."

Highly regarded by Wayne Bennett since he was a up-and-coming fullback at Brisbane, Allan has walked into an unenviable role this year.

When Mitchell's hamstring failed him last month, the 22-year-old had played just two games since mid-March.

Souths' season was considered shot, with Mitchell's form an integral part of the impetus in their attacking run.

But ahead of Friday night's last-round clash with the Sydney Roosters, Allan has been commendable.

Showing great hands at the back, he has scored two tries in the past four weeks while averaging almost 150 metres per game.

"I think he has done really well," Bennett said.

"He's not Latrell, there's only one Latrell. But he's done really well. He's grabbed the opportunity.

"You have to remember these guys don't have 18 weeks of football behind them, they just have 18 weeks of training.

"He's been mistake-free, he's involved, grabbing tries here and making the last pass for other tries there. Overall I am pleased."

Bennett, meanwhile, needs a better showing from Souths on Friday night, who can still claim a home final if they win and Newcastle lose to Gold Coast.

They were stunned by Canterbury last week, and Bennett has warned them their finals campaign won't last long if they don't find consistency.

"We're doing things well one weekend and then the next we don't," Bennett said.

"We had the momentum. It's come and gone a few times through the season.

"We do need to get it back, no doubt about that. We won't get far in the finals if we don't."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Both teams have scored a competition-high 27 tries on their left side.

* They also lead for first-half points, with Sydney Roosters scoring 271 and Souths 270.

* Souths have won two of eight against finals-bound teams.

Stats: Fox Sports