Titans coach gives Maroons Fifita boost

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook has hinted damaging forward David Fifita will be available for this year's State of Origin series in a boost to injury-hit Queensland.

Fifita is set to undergo ankle surgery this week after his NRL season with Brisbane came to an end against Parramatta.

The 20-year-old suffered a syndesmosis injury and is considered a huge doubt for November's Origin campaign.

Holbrook has been keeping tabs on Fifita's condition with the backrower joining Gold Coast on a big-money three-year deal from 2021 onwards.

And as far as Holbrook knows, his star recruit is on track to be a part of the Maroons' campaign despite his injury.

'That's what I'm hearing," Holbrook said.

"I think he's a chance of apparently being back in time so as I said I'm not sure how that'll go but we'll work that out over the next few weeks."

If Fifita is available it would be a huge boost to a Maroons set up that is facing plenty of selection headaches with Michael Morgan (shoulder) already reportedly ruled out.

Moses Mbye (knee), Tim Glasby (retired), Greg Inglis (retired) and Ethan Lowe (neck) are others who are either unavailable or in doubt for the series.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters may wind up picking several Titans in his squad, with in-form fullback AJ Brimson a strong chance to be named while young prop Moeaki Fotuaika has also reportedly chosen to opt for Queensland over New Zealand.

Holbrook believes the 20-year-old has experience beyond his years and would be an asset to the Maroons if selected.

"In terms of origin, obviously the intensity of the game goes up but that won't worry Moe because he's a super fit guy that can play big minutes," Holbrook said.

"He's played against NSW players every weekend at club footy and he's always done a great job.

"I'd be rapt if he got an opportunity."